Music festival events planned in Union County

The 18th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival is planned in June. The festival’s schedule includes performances in Union County.

This year’s festival, scheduled June 6-26, is set to feature a blend of professional singers and instrumentalists, along with Southern Illinois University Carbondale faculty and students.

The festival is scheduled to feature Richard Strauss’ one-act opera “Salome,” which has never been performed in the region.

On June 26, a free, all-American patriotic concert at Marion High School will include music celebrating the works of record-breaking Academy Award winning American composer and conductor John Williams, who turned 90 in February.

Klassics for Kids and Jive with Jazz events for children of all ages are free, and reservations are not needed.

A free American Guild of Organists Recital featuring Michael Hey is scheduled to kick off the festival June 6 at Shryock Auditorium, with suggested donations that night to support the Survivor Empowerment Center of Southern Illinois, formerly The Women’s Center, in Carbondale.

Performances are also scheduled at the Episcopal Church of Cairo and the Anna Arts Center.

Klassics for Kids and Jive with Jazz are set for noon Saturday, June 18, at the Anna Arts Center.

The arts center also is scheduled to host a chamber music concert at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20.

A chamber music concert is set for 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, in Cairo.

Tickets to most festival events are $20 for general admission and $10 for students of any age; $25 and $10 for the June 18 and 21 opera performances at Shryock Auditorium and the June 17 and 24 performances at Carterville High School.

Advance tickets are available by contacting the festival’s artistic director and conductor, Edward Benyas, at benyas@siu.edu or 312-560-2094.

A complete schedule of performances also can be found on the festival’s website at sifest.com/concerts.