The Shawnee Hills Arts Council is planning to present a holiday season children’s musical at the Anna Arts Center.

The arts center is located in the 100 block of West Davie St. in Anna.

Performances of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” are set for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, and for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Brad Stamp directing the musical.

Ticket prices are $15, or $5 for children 12 and under.