Nash-Mayberry finalist for honor

The Illinois State Board of Education, ISBE, this week announced the 10 finalists for the 2018 Illinois teacher of the year.

One of the finalists is Jamie Nash-Mayberry. Nash-Mayberry is a social studies teacher at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake. The high school is part of Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84.

ISBE will name one individual from the 10 finalists as the 2018 Illinois teacher of the year during a Those Who Excel banquet which is planned in October.

The state’s annual educator recognition banquet and program will acknowledge the contributions and accomplishments of more than 230 educators and school personnel from throughout the state.

“The Those Who Excel program honors and celebrates some of Illinois’ most exemplary teachers at every level,” Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said in a news release.

“Every student deserves to feel like they belong. Our 10 teacher of the year finalists are outstanding representatives of educators who continuously go above and beyond to make students feel well known and well cared for.

“Their level of commitment, their passion, and their dedication is evident in their strong relationships with students, colleagues, and families within their communities.”

A selection committee composed of administrators, teachers, educational service personnel, student support personnel and past Illinois teacher of the year winners reviewed 234 teacher of the year nominations this year.

The Those Who Excel banquet is planned Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Normal.

The teacher of the year will represent Illinois at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala., and in the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year Program.