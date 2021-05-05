National Day of Prayer event moved to Main Street Center

The Union County Alliance of Churches has announced that the location of the 2021 National Day of Prayer service has been changed.

The decision was made due to thunderstorms in the forecast for the proposed day.

The event scheduled for Thursday, May 6 was originally to be held at the band shell at Anna City Park.

The new location for the event will be First Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s Main Street Center in Anna. The center is located at the intersection of Jefferson and South Main streets.

The service is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to use the Main street entrance and to observe COVID-19 protocols including masks.