National Day of Prayer event planned

The National Day of Prayer is scheduled to be observed in Union County on Thursday, May 6.

The observance is being hosted by the City of Anna and coordinated by the Union County Alliance of Churches.

The event will be held at the band shell in the Anna City Park. The service/program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

In the case of inclement weather, the event is scheduled to be held at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s Main Street Center in Anna. The center is located at the intersection of Jefferson and South Main streets.

Those who plan to attend the service at the Anna City Park are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and join with other concerned citizens of Union County as prayers are offered for the community and the country.

The service is scheduled to include representatives from each community in Union County, presentation of the colors by the Anna VFW, as well as the prayers offered by local persons for the various areas in the lives of the people of the community.

The sponsors of the evening stress that this is not an event for just a particular town or church, but rather an opportunity for all residents of Union County to come together for a cause greater than any individual community or church.

The theme for the 2021 observance is “Lord, pour out your Love, Life and Liberty” with 2 Corinthians 3:17 as the selected scripture: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

Organizers noted that the “National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans.

More information about the origin and history of the National Day of Prayer, can be found online at www.NationalDayofPrayer.org.