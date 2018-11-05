National Day of Prayer observance held

Rainy weather led to a new location for a National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday evening, May 3, in Union County.

The wet conditions didn’t dampen the spirits of those who attended the event, which was moved to the First United Methodist Church in Anna.

The observance originally had been scheduled to take place at the Anna City Park in Anna. The location was moved due to the wet weather.

Many from the community came to the Anna church to be a part of the observance.

The gathering was hosted by the City of Anna and coordinated by the Union County Alliance of Churches.

The theme for the 2018 observance was “Unity,” with Ephesians 4:3 as the selected scripture: “Make every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.”

Organizers planned to welcome representatives from each community in Union County, a presentation of the colors by the Anna VFW and prayers offered by local persons for the various areas of the lives of the people of the community. Many Union County first responders were in attendance.

Prior to the start of the observance, gospel music was presented by Duane Sims and The Redeemsmen.

The observance included prayers for many in the community, including:

Teachers, staff members at area schools and board of education members; children and young people; parents and all residents of Union County.

Veterans, military personnel and their families; emergency medical technicians and police; health care facilities, professionals and their staffs.

Civic and service organizations; community leaders and local businesses; county, state and national leaders.