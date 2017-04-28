National Day of Prayer observance scheduled in Anna

The National Day of Prayer is scheduled to be observed in Union County on Thursday, May 4.

The observance is being hosted by the City of Anna and coordinated by the Union County Alliance of Churches.

The event will again be held at the band shell in the Anna City Park.

A mini-concert is scheduled to begin at about 6:30 p.m. and will be presented by the praise group from Harvest Church in Anna, with the actual service beginning at 7 p.m.

Those who plan to attend the service are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket and join with other concerned citizens of the county as prayers are offered for the community and country.

This year’s service will include representatives from each community in Union County, presentation of the colors by the Anna VFW post, the pledge led by Union County scouts and 4-Hers in attendance, as well as the prayers offered by local persons for the various areas of the life of the community.

The sponsors of the evening stress that this is not an event for just a particular town or church, but rather an opportunity for all residents of Union County to come together for a cause greater than any individual community or church.

Organizers noted in a news release that “the National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds. It is an unprecedented opportunity to see the Lord’s healing and renewing power made manifest as we call on citizens to humbly come before His throne.”

The theme for the 2017 observance is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us...Forgive Us...Heal Us!” with Daniel 9:19 as the selected scripture: “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God...”

More about the origin, history and other information about the National Day of Prayer can be found at www.NationalDayofPrayer.org.