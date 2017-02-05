National Day of Prayer observance set in Anna

The National Day of Prayer is scheduled to be observed in Union County on Thursday, May 4.

The observance is being hosted by the City of Anna and coordinated by the Union County Alliance of Churches.

The event will again be held at the band shell in the Anna City Park.

The theme for the observance is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us...Forgive Us...Heal Us!” The theme is based on scripture from Daniel.

A mini-concert is scheduled to begin at about 6:30 p.m. and will be presented by the praise group from Harvest Church in Anna, with the actual service beginning at 7 p.m.

Those who plan to attend the service are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket and join with other concerned citizens of the county as prayers are offered for the community and country.

This year’s service will include representatives from each community in Union County, presentation of the colors by the Anna VFW post, the pledge led by Union County scouts and 4-Hers in attendance, as well as the prayers offered by local persons for the various areas of the life of the community.