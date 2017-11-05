Home / News / National Day of Prayer service
National Day of Prayer service

Heavy rain changed the plans for the Union County Alliance of Churches, who organized a National Day of Prayer service to be held at the Anna City Park Thursday evening, May 4.

Harvest Church in Anna opened its building for the service. The worship team at the host church presented a mini-concert.

Several county representatives, including Anna city administrator Steve Guined, Union County commissioner Danny Hartline, Medicap Pharmacy owner Margie Brymer and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School senior Alaina Pinnon, attended to pray for the community and country.

