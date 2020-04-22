National Day of Prayer service will not be held in Anna this year

Not knowing if the governor’s stay-at-home order will be extended past April 30 or not, members of the Union County Alliance of Churches committee planning the National Day of Prayer event for May 7 have decided that they will not hold the public event this year.

At the annual National Day of Prayer events, prayers are offered for the country, state and local government officials, and local businesses, law enforcement, emergency and health care personnel, schools, civic and service organizations, as well as every citizen from all areas of Union County.

Especially this year, the committee says that the community, state, nation and world need prayers.

Therefore, the committee encourages everyone to take some time on Thursday, May 7, to lift up the world and the current crisis to God in prayer.

The 2020 National Day of Prayer theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” with Habakkuk 2:14 as the selected scripture: “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.”

The committee notes that the “National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds. It is an unprecedented opportunity to see the Lord’s healing and renewing power made manifest as we call on citizens to humbly come before His throne.”

The National Day of Prayer website can be found online at https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/. The website features inspirational articles and other information on the National Day of Prayer.

The Union County Alliance of Churches extends appreciation to the City of Anna for its intention to support the 2020 event, which was to have been held at the Anna City Park.

The alliance planning committee also appreciates all of those who had agreed to participate in this year’s event.