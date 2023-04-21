National Drug Prescription Take Back Day Event set at Arrowleaf in Anna

The Arrowleaf human services organization is planning to host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event Saturday, April 22, at its Union County office.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arrowleaf’s location at 204 South St. in Anna.

Drug Take Back Day is a twice yearly event which is meant to encourage and assist in the safe and responsible disposal of prescription drugs.

Arrowleaf substance use prevention services coordinator Morgan Nickles is heading up the event and encourages the public to get involved.

“We all have a role to play in building and maintaining a safe and thriving community and when we participate in an event like Drug Take Back it shows that we are actively playing our role,” Nickles said in a press release.

“From dropping off prescription medications at a local DTB site to hosting an event that brings awareness and educates the community, we are being of service to one another.”

Drug Take Back Day is a no-questions-asked event.

“We’re not asking any questions about the prescriptions that are dropped off,” Nickles said. “But we do want you to ask us questions.”

The event is scheduled to include free food provided by Old Route 51 South BBQ and activities for those who attend, including:

•Hidden In Plain Sight will be provided by Southern Seven Health Department, a simulation that helps parents to spot signs of drug use in a teenager’s bedroom.

•Forensic Files will be provided by Arrowleaf, in which participants will play the role of crime scene investigators as they explore cases of substance use.

The event also is scheduled to include Narcan distribution.

“Narcan reverses an opioid overdose,” Nickles said. “Our ROSC program will be on-site to pass it out.”

Prescription drugs will be accepted in pill or liquid form. Needles will not be collected.

Partners for the event include the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Stress & Trauma Treatment Center, Egyptian Health Department, Southern 7 Health Department, Rural Health Inc., Union County Hospital, Take Action Today, Old Route 51 South BBQ and The Prescription Playbook.