National forest district office in Jonesboro reopens

The U.S. Forest Service announced plans to reopen its Shawnee National Forest Mississippi Bluffs Ranger District Office in Jonesboro to the public for limited hours beginning Feb. 7. The office is located at 521 N. Main St.

The Forest Service said in a news release that the office is scheduled to be open for appointments only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those needing an appointment are advised to call 833-8576 to schedule a time to come in.

Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and a good callback number. At this time, walk-ins will not be accepted due to limited staff.

The Jonesboro office was previously closed to the public due to personnel shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawnee National Forest offices located at 50 Highway 145 S in Harrisburg and at 602 N. 1st St. in Vienna remain open to the public.

Hours for the offices are scheduled Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Changes in office hours and availability are posted to the forest’s social media accounts.