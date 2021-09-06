National Get Outdoors Day event planned at Giant City

National Get Outdoors Day will be highlighted at an upcoming program scheduled at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

A National Get Outdoors Day program is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12 at the park.

Southern Illinois is a playground for the outdoor enthusiast, with activities like hiking, biking, camping, bird-watching, mushroom foraging, climbing, kayaking and more.

Local nature enthusiasts and professionals will share information about outdoor opportunities which are available in Southern Illinois.

Informational booths will be set up outdoors around the Giant City Visitors Center featuring:

The Shawnee National Forest, Southern Illinois Audubon, Friends of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Friends of Cache River Watershed, Friends of Giant City, Illinois Climbers Association, Hiking with Shawn, Green Earth and Master Naturalists.

Gretchen Steele will highlight outdoor activities and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Joe McFarland will share mushroom foraging tips. Josh Vossler will have information about Snake Road in Union County.

Giant City State Park officials remind visitors to observe health and safety protocols in place at the time of the upcoming events.