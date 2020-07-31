National Historic Park proposed

A proposal has been made which requests that the National Park Service, NPS, conduct a study of the historical significance of sites in Prairie du Rocher for possible recognition as a National Historic Park.

The action comes as Prairie du Rocher, one of the oldest French villages in the United States, prepares to celebrate its 300th anniversary in 2022.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., wrote a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requesting that the study be conducted.

“Prairie du Rocher is a national treasure that we are blessed to have right here in Southern Illinois,” Bost said in a news release.

“Established in 1722, it was one of the oldest French villages in America and played an integral role in establishing the western boundary of the United States after the Revolutionary War.

“I am hopeful that Prairie du Rocher can achieve national park status by its 300th birthday, and this reconnaissance study is the first step.”