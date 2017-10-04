National Library Week celebrated

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna is planning to join in the celebration of National Library Week, which was scheduled to begin April 9 and continue through April 15.

The theme for the week is “Because of You, Libraries Transform.”

April 9-15 has been declared as an Amnesty Week at Stinson.

All late or lost materials can be returned to the library and all fees and fines will be waived. This is only for materials that are currently checked out or lost. For details, contact the library.

Visitors to Stinson will be invited to sign a display board, sharing why they came to the library. The board will be on display during April and May.

Tuesday, April 11, is Library Worker Day, when appreciation can be voiced to Stinson’s staff and volunteers.