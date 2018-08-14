National Minority Donor Awareness Week observed

A National Minority Donor Awareness Week event was recently hosted by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

The event, “Wave Away the Waiting,” was designed to promote organ/tissue donation for multicultural communities.

White was joined by donor recipients and families at the event, which was held in Chicago.

National Minority Donor Awareness Week was commemorated Aug. 1-7.

“We are working together to end the wait for those in need of organ donations,” White said.

“Minorities are in great need of organ transplants, yet they donate at a lower rate. I encourage everyone to register to become an organ/tissue donor and help give the gift of life to someone in need.”

Nationally, minorities comprise 63 percent of the waiting list for organ transplants; however, this year they accounted for only 37 percent of those who donated organs, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.

In Illinois, 6.5 million people are registered as organ/tissue donors, yet there are approximately 4,700 people waiting for transplants.

Minorities are disproportionately affected by illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, which can lead to the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant, increasing the number of patients on the organ transplant waiting list, according to United Network for Organ Sharing.

On Jan. 1, a new law spearheaded by White went into effect allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to register to become organ/tissue donors. Through early August, more than 37,000 teens have registered.

Illinois residents can register with the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry online at LifeGoesOn.com, by calling 1-800-210-2106 or by visiting their local driver services facility.