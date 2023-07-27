National Night Out set in Anna

The Arrowleaf human service agency’s Recovery Oriented System of Care, ROSC, program is planning to host a National Night Out event in Anna.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Anna City Pool. The pool is located at the Anna City Park.

National Night Out will feature free swimming, food and resources.

Residents of Union, Johnson, Alexander, Pulaski, Hardin and Pope counties are invited to attend the event.

Organizers noted that a parent/guardian must be present during the event.

ROSC is a coordinated network of community-based services. The program is person centered and works to build on the strengths and resiliences of individuals, families and communities to achieve recovery and improved health, wellness and quality of life for those with, or at risk of, substance use disorders.