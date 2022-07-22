National park focus of legislation

Legislation to establish the Prairie du Rocher French Colonial National Historical Park has been introduced in Congress by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

The park would include sites in Prairie du Rocher, as well as nearby Kaskaskia and Fort de Chartres.

“Southern Illinois is blessed to have a rich history that began long before the founding of our nation,” Bost said in a news release.

“Founded in 1722 as a French settlement, Prairie du Rocher once represented the western boundary of the United States,” he noted.

“Today, its many sites still stand as some of the best examples of French Colonial architecture and culture in the United States. As we celebrate 300 years of Prairie du Rocher, it is vitally important that we preserve this piece of our history for years to come.”