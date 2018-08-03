Nearly 10 inches of rain measured in area

Nearly 10 inches of rain was recorded during the period from Feb. 20 through March 5 in the Union County area.

Local weather observer Dana Cross recorded a total of 9.88 inches of precipitation over 14 days, including:

Feb. 20, .86 of an inch. Feb. 21, 2.36 inches. Feb. 22, 1.27 inches. Feb. 23, .31 of an inch. Feb. 24, 3.15 inches. Feb. 28, .58 of an inch. March 1, .21 of an inch. March 5, .58 of an inch.

Following are temperatures for the period as recorded by weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro:

H L

Tuesday, Feb. 20 74 50

Wednesday, Feb. 21 45 34

Thursday, Feb. 22 49 37

Friday, Feb. 23 58 49

Saturday, Feb. 24 64 48

Sunday, Feb. 25 59 34

Monday, Feb. 26 61 29

Tuesday, Feb. 27 66 29

Wednesday, Feb. 28 60 51

Thursday, March 1 59 45

Friday, March 2 55 32

Saturday, March 3 58 27

Sunday, March 4 63 30

Monday, March 5 52 41

February Weather

Weather observer Dana Cross recorded the following statistics for February in Jonesboro:

The high temperature for the month was 74 degrees, which was recorded on Feb. 20. The average high was 51.

The low for the month was 9, which was recorded on Feb. 5. The average low was 31.

During the month, precipitation totalled 10.98 inches.

The most rain in a 24-hour period was recorded on Feb. 24, with 3.15 inches.

Snowfall during the month totalled 2.75 inches. The most snow in a 24-hour period was recorded on Feb. 17, with 2 inches.

Precipitation for 2018 through the end of February totalled 13.13 inches.

Abnormally Wet

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that February in the region was “abnormally wet."

Reports of 7 to 11 inches of precipitation common in

Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

Cape Girardeau had its second wettest February on record. Paducah recorded its fourth wettest February on record.

Much of the precipitation came during a five-day stretch from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24, when much of the region picked up 5 to 8 inches of rain.

On Feb. 24, Cape Girardeau had 3.45 inches of rain, which set a record for the wettest February calendar day.

Temperatures in the region ranged from 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

Paducah had the eighth warmest February on record.

The region experienced a cold start to the month, with 10 of the first 12 days in February averaging below normal.

Then, “unseasonably warm to record warm temperatures took over.”

Paducah had four days when the high temperature climbed into the 70s.