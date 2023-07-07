New 730 area code coming to 618 region

With new telephone numbers in Southern Illinois in high demand, the Illinois Commerce Commission, ICC, approved the implementation of the new 730 area code to overlay the existing 618 area code region.

The current 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties, including communities like Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Effingham, Granite City and Marion, among many others.

Starting on July 7, 2023, customers in the 618 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line.

The 730 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region.

Customers receiving the 730 area code will be required to dial 10 digits (the area code and phone number) for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers in the 618 area code do today.

The ICC advised in a news release that telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 618/730 area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (three-digit area code + seven-digit telephone number) and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, and customers.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 730 area code as a valid one and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers.

Some examples include but are not limited to stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless and cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors and other similar equipment.

Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

Customers can obtain more information by contacting their local telephone service provider or by visiting the Illinois Commission website at https://www.icc.illinois.gov/programs/Area-Codes.