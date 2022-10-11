New budget on agenda for county board meetings

A new budget is on the agenda for a regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners which is planned Thursday, today.

The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The agenda for the meeting includes a review for posting of a combined annual budget and appropriations ordinance for the county’s new fiscal year.

The fiscal year begins on Dec. 1 and ends on Nov. 30, 2023.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to fill a vacancy in the office of Union County coroner. Coroner Phil Hileman recently announced that he would resign from the office.

The vacancy will be filled until the 2024 general election in Union County.

The 2022-2023 budget was the topic of lengthy discussion at a special meeting of the county board which was held Friday morning, Nov. 4, at the courthouse.

County office holders and department heads were given an opportunity to submit requests for consideration by the commissioners for the new budget.

A number of office holders and department heads shared their requests at Friday’s meeting.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp asked the county board to consider a request for the purchase of “bridge” equipment. The equipment would allow for a smooth transfer of records between the state’s attorney’s office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Tripp also requested that consideration be given to adding a paralegal to his staff. The state’s attorney anticipates such a need in response to what he sees as a potential “notable, burdensome impact” of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which is set to take effect Jan. 1.

County administrator Angie Johnson suggested that funding be set aside for the court system in response to the possible impact of the SAFE-T Act. She also advised the board about the need for a new phone system.

Union County Circuit Clerk Keri Clark also asked the board to consider a request for adding one more person to her office’s staff.

Both the state's attorney and the circuit clerk praised the work done by their staffs in the midst of ever-increasing case loads and responsibilities.

The Union County Highway Department requested that consideration be given for the purchase of new dump trucks and other heavy equipment. County engineer Jeff Denny said the highway department is using trucks dating to the 1970s. The last new truck was purchased in 1985. The county is looking at developing a long-term plan for the purchase of new equipment for the highway department.

Union County Assessor Tammy Robinson presented information about the cost for aircraft flyovers which are used to create images for mapping records.

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer asked the board to consider funding for indexing of county records. He also asked that consideration be given to acquiring a trailer which could be used to transport election equipment.

Union County Sheriff Dale Foster is seeking to acquire two new vehicles. The sheriff’s office has a plan in place for acquiring new vehicles.

The purchase of a vehicle for the Union County coroner’s office also is under consideration.