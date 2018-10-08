New business celebrates opening

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 4, to celebrate the opening of Pearson Farms’ new roadside produce store, which is owned and operated by the farm and family of the same name.

For years, Pearson Farms has been a mainstay at farmers’ markets throughout the region. Now they’ve added a more permanent storefront located at 1310 Old U.S. Highway 51 between Anna and Cobden.

Pearson Farms offers the expected bounty of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a few specialty items, including homemade salsas, relishes, sweet pepper jellies and pickled jalapenos.

Jars of fresh honey are also on offer, and owner Matt “Sparkplug” Pearson has stated his intention to add farm fresh eggs to the lineup, as well as pork and other fresh meat sales.

Person also has an exclusive deal with Girly Nature, a cosmetics retailer specializing in homemade skin care products in Dongola, to sell a line of their specially made soaps.

Pearson Farms will also be offering delivery to local locations. Their hours of operation are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information call 618-614-9930 or follow them on Instagram at @PearsonFarms.