New business prepares to open

Jus10s Frozen Yogurt & Dessert Shoppe owners Mary K. Harris and Bryan Miller hosted an open house on Friday, Nov. 4, at their new business in downtown Anna. Donations were collected for the Union County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 fund.

The name of the business is in honor of Justin King, Miller’s brother, who lost his life in a car accident in March 2000.

Visitors were invited to taste the different flavors of frozen yogurt for free before Harris and Miller officially open for business this week. A Nov. 10 post on the business' Facebook page stated Just10s would be open today, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A ribbon cutting sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25.

Jus10s Frozen Yogurt & Dessert Shoppe is located at 334 S. Main St. in Anna.