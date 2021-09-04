New campaign supports April’s observance of National Donate Life Month

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has unveiled a new ad campaign featuring Chicago White Sox All-Star relief pitcher and longtime radio voice of the team Ed “Farmio” Farmer, who died last year.

The campaign marked the beginning of National Donate Life Month in April.

In the public service announcement, PSA, Farmer says, “I always say, heaven knows you can’t take them (organs) with you.”

To view the spot in English, visit https://youtu.be/PXFBdT4bbMk, to view the Spanish link, visit https://youtu.be/oTqA7-FVG-E.

For more than a decade, Farmer, joined by White Sox players, participated in events at the James R. Thompson Center and Guarantee Rate Field to encourage organ and tissue donation with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry.

Currently, there are 7.1 million people registered to become organ/tissue donors in Illinois and approximately 4,000 people are on the waiting list. About 300 die each year waiting for an organ transplant.

The PSA encourages people to enroll in the Illinois Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry.

Illinoisans can register with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry in several ways, including online at LifeGoesOn.com and by calling 800-210-2106.