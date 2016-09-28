New film makes debut with screenings at SIU

A film created by a Southern Illinois resident is making its premiere in the region.

“Bundle of Sticks,” a new film by Dan Johnson of Alto Pass, was scheduled to premiere Saturday evening, Sept. 24, in Carbondale.

A second screening is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Both of the screenings are planned in Guyon Auditorium at Morris Library on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Shot in Southern Illinois using local actors, Johnson has created a film which is said in a news release “portrays a well-off middle class family who experience the tragic loss of one of their children.”

“The film is a celebration of both the beauty of Southern Illinois and the strength of family unity,” Johnson said.

The cast includes Dan and Shelley Hill, Josh McLernon, Seth Wakefield, Callie Vine and Candace Powell.

The film runs approximately two hours. The film’s trailer can be found at https://youtu.be/x_HnPDAs048.