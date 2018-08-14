New Illinois Lottery game to support police officers

A bill has been signed into law which creates a new Illinois Lottery scratch-off game from which proceeds will fund police memorials, support for the families of officers killed or severely injured in the line of duty and protective vest replacements for officers.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“Our police officers stand in the face of danger every day to keep us safe. We are proud to stand with them and support their families when they are faced with a devastating loss,” Rauner said.

“This new ticket will help fund scholarships for their children and honor their bravery at memorial parks across the state.”

House Bill 5513 creates the police memorial instant ticket and requires that net proceeds go to the Criminal Justice Information Projects Fund.

The funds are then to be divided equally among the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Fund, the Police Memorial Committee Fund and the Illinois State Police Memorial Fund.

The three designated police memorial funds provide support to families of officers who have been killed or severely injured in the line of duty.

The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.