New media campaign focuses on highway safety

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, has launched a new media campaign which is designed to remind the state’s drivers that they are not Invinceable when getting behind the wheel.

The Invinceable campaign humorously plays on cop shows of the 1970s and 1980s to drive home the message that driving impaired and failing to wear a seatbelt are not laughing matters.

“While we have made tremendous strides in recent years in making Illinois roads safer, the fact remains that nearly one-third of traffic fatalities involve alcohol and almost half are not wearing seatbelts,” said Priscilla Tobias, director of IDOT’s Office of Program Development, in a news release.

“We are excited to use a new style and humor to get our point across that engaging in dangerous behavior if you are driving has serious, even deadly, consequences.”

To learn more and to view campaign materials, visit www.InvinceableShow.com.

The launch of the new campaign is designed to support IDOT’s commitment to driving “Zero Fatalities to a Reality.”

The Invinceable debut coincided with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day crackdown on drunk driving and seat belt usage by Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Both the Labor Day crackdown and Invinceable were made possible by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funding provided to states to promote safe driving.

Invinceable was produced by the Arthur Agency, a Carbondale-based advertising firm, with assistance from Chicago-based Flowers Communications Group. All of the materials were shot on location in Illinois, using Illinois actors.