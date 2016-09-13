Home / News / New music instruments for students at Dongola
From left are Megan Theis, Alyssa Flores, Westin George, Kinley Lingle, Hailey Wright, Peyton Lingle, Noah Wiseman, Rebecca Gray, Michelle Wolford and Madison Boner with their new instruments. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.

Tue, 09/13/2016 - 10:04am admin

In April, Dongola Unit School District No. 66 received new music instruments, thanks to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

All five clarinets which were received are currently in use by students in grades 5 through 8. Three of the four alto saxophones and both tenor saxophones are in use. An oboe and tuba are waiting for concert band to start.

Thirteen students look to start band this fall and they have enough instruments for those students who can’t afford their own to get by for this year. 

“The look on the students’ faces when they opened these brand new instruments was something I’ll never forget. They’ve never experienced brand new, really good quality instruments so this is a huge deal to them,” music teacher Rebecca Gray said. Since starting at Dongola two years ago, she has helped the music program receive about $50,000 in instruments and equipment.

