New Rural Health Goreville clinic projected to open in September 2022

Construction is underway for a new Rural Health Inc. clinic in Goreville.

The new clinic will feature more space (14,000 square feet) and provide traditional services, (family medicine, behavioral health), along with new healthcare opportunities to the Goreville community and Johnson County, such as general dentistry and other specialties.

The new building will replace the current Goreville clinic, which is located at 400 S. Broadway St.

This comes after last year’s restoration project at Rural Health’s Vienna clinic.

“Our organization wants Johnson County to know that we are here, we are growing, expanding, all for the benefit of the area residents,” Rural Health Inc. community outreach coordinator Chase Hileman said in a news release.

“We’re grateful to be able to keep providing our traditional services, but also very excited to provide the county with new opportunities.”

Hileman adds that Rural Health Inc. has a service for just about every member of the family and for the entire Johnson County region as a whole.

The project is privately funded through the organization, with a projected opening date of Sept. 1, 2022.

Rural Health Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization which provides medical, OB-GYN, dental and behavioral health care to residents of the area.

Locations include Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Goreville and Metropolis.

Rural Health Inc.’s five clinical sites are a member of the National Health Service Corps.