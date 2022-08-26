New Rural Health Inc. clinic in Goreville set to open doors

Rural Health Inc. announces that the relocation of its Goreville clinic to 211 N. Broadway is nearing completion.

The schedule is calling for Rural Health Inc. to provide medical and behavioral health services on Aug. 29 and dental services on Sept. 12.

The new site will offer additional services while accepting the same insurance plans, as well as offering a sliding fee discount program for patients.

The dental department will feature new, state-of-the-art equipment, staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and a dental hygienist, all providing services from an eight-operatory suite.

In addition to the medical, behavioral and dental services, Rural Health Inc. organization will be providing OB/GYN and other specialty services, which will be forthcoming.

More information about the new facility in Goreville is available by calling Rural Health Inc.’s main clinic in Anna at 618-833-4471.