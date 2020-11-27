New Shawnee Community College president meeting with students, faculty, staff members, community

Dr. Tim Taylor has only been on campus, serving as the new president of Shawnee Community College for a couple of months.

Still, the positive energy from his student-centered leadership can already be felt resonating across the Shawnee Community College campus, observers say.

Taylor recently treated students to a pizza lunch on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

During the lunch, ways to improve service and delivery at the college were discussed.

Students were able to ask questions and give feedback about their experience. They also had an opportunity to speak one-on-one with Taylor.

Taylor has already scheduled several student meet and greet events with students.

The first event was held at the Cairo extension center. He plans to visit the college’s extension centers in Anna, Metropolis and Vienna to round out the tour.

Taylor says he intends to maintain an open line of communication with students, faculty, staff and the community served by Shawnee Community College.

“It has been apparent watching Dr. Taylor as he interacts with the college community, that he is passionate about being student focused and partnering with our community,” said Rob Betts, speaking on behalf of Shawnee Community College. Betts is the college’s director of communications/public relations.

Shawnee Community College is enrolling students for the spring semester and will again offer face-to-face, online and hybrid remote options for students.

For details about registration and course options, contact the college by calling 618-634-3200 or visit shawneecc.edu to request information by mail.