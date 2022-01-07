New state troopers commissioned

The Illinois State Police recently commissioned 17 new troopers from Cadet Class 136 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.

The commissioning ceremony brought the total number of state police troopers which have been added since 2019 to 295.

The new troopers were scheduled to report in mid-June to seven Illinois State Police patrol districts throughout the state.

The 17 newest troopers completed a demanding 14-week program of physical and classroom instruction.

In addition to the academy training, troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with field training officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 27 weeks.