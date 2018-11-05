New tool would help with creative projects at A-JCHS

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is looking to update its school library with the addition of a Cricut Maker cutting machine.

Funds for the purchase are being raised on the crowdfunding website DonorsChoose.org.

The project is titled “Crafting Our Makerspace with a Cricut Maker” and costs a total of $637 – $236 had been provided as of May 3 by donors from the community.

The project is the first step in the forming of a “makerspace” in the library at the Union County school.

A makerspace is where students are given tools with a variety of uses, and allowing them to explore and create in a low-pressure environment.

Students are given the opportunity to learn informally. Projects can be stand-alone or incorporated into the curriculum.

The Cricut Maker machine will offer students and teachers a new method for making class projects, decorations, posters and more.

To learn more on how to help support the project, visit https://www.donorschoose.org/project/crafting-our-makerspace-with-a-cric....