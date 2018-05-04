Home / News / New Union County clerk appointed
From left are Union County commissioners Alex Foeller, Dale Foster and Max Miller; Judge Boie; Vonda Benefield; and county commissioners Danny Hartline and Bobby Toler Jr.

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:25pm admin

A new Union County clerk was appointed Monday morning, April 2.

Vonda Benefield was appointed to the post during a special meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Benefield succeeded Terry Bartruff as county clerk. Bartruff resigned from the post. His resignation was effective March 31.

Benefield, a Democrat has worked in the county clerk’s office for 31 years. She previously had served in the post of county clerk in 2013.

The oath of office for the clerk was administered by Union County Presiding Circuit Judge Mark Boie. 

