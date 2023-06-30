Night sky viewing, sun-up hikes, outdoor photography events set at Giant City

Night sky viewing, early morning hikes and outdoor photography for beginners will be featured at upcoming events scheduled at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

All of the programs are free. Registration is required. To register, or for more information, call 618-457-4836.

Night Sky Viewing

Night sky viewing will be featured from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

The park naturalist will lead a short evening hike to a viewing field where the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois will have telescopes set up to view the night sky. The program is weather dependent.

Sun-Up Hikes

Sun-up hikes are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on July 7 and July 21 at the park.

The park naturalist will lead the hikes on one of the eight trails at the park. Trail length will vary from 1 to 3 miles. The hikes will be moderately difficult, with some steep stair climbing.

Outdoor Photography

An outdoor photography for beginners program is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Local outdoor photographer John O’ Connell will discuss camera settings and composition tips that will help to better capture the beauty of Giant City State Park and Southern Illinois.

Then, participants will head outside (weather permitting) and experienced photographers will help everyone use their camera in the field.

Those who want to be a part of the program are asked to bring their charged camera, any related equipment that they have questions about and appropriate outdoor trail gear/attire.