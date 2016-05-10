Nighttime enforcement patrols planned in area

Illinois State Police District 22 plans to conduct nighttime enforcement patrols during October in Alexander and Union counties.

Capt. Williams Sons, the commander of District 22, said in a news release that during the patrols, state police “will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence and are not properly buckled up.”

Sons reminded motorists that the state police have “zero tolerance for impaired drivers.”

“Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois,” Sons said.

“These nighttime patrols are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the roads and ensuring all vehicle occupants are buckled up.”

The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Traffic Safety.