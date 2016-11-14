Nighttime patrols planned

Illinois State Police District 22 plans to conduct nighttime enforcement patrols in Alexander County during November.

The patrols were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, the interim commander of District 22.

The patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state police noted that the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours.

Officers will strictly enforce violations, including driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

The nighttime enforcement patrols program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.