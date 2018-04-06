Nighttime patrols set in Pulaski County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct nighttime enforcement patrols during June in Pulaski County.

Plans for the detail were announced by Lt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of the district.

Nighttime enforcement patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state police noted that the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and, combined with impaired driving, means even more traffic deaths during these hours.

During the patrols, Alvey said officers will strictly enforce violations which include driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

Alvey stated that the nighttime enforcement patrols allow “officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.”

The detail is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.