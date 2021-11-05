No injuries reported in school bus accident

A school bus used by Shawnee School District No. 84 was rear-ended while loading students during a routine stop.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, May 11, on Grapevine Trail in McClure.

Shawnee school administrators and Illinois State Police officers responded to the incident where various emergency agencies were already on scene.

Only minor injuries were reported, though two students were transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau as a precautionary measure. Both students have since been released.

Following the incident, several students were released to their parents. The remaining students were transferred over to a substitute bus and transported to school.

The Shawnee School District administration sent notification directly to the parents of the students involved, alerting them of the accident. After confirmation of each student’s condition, follow up phone calls were made.

In a press release submitted by the school district, Shawnee administrators expressed their appreciation for “the swift response of all of the first responders and emergency agencies to today’s accident.”