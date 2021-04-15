No new COVID-19 cases reported in Union County

Union County had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 12.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County since the start of the pandemic totalled 2,181 as of April 12, Southern Seven Health Department reported.

Total COVID-19 statistics for Union County since the start of the pandemic, as of April 12, follow:

2,181 cases. 2,147 recovered. Two active cases. 32 deaths had been reported.

Southern Seven Health Department serves Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties.

As of April 12, the health department reported the following updated statistics for the seven counties it serves:

Five newly confirmed cases. Seven newly recovered cases. 28 total active cases. 100 total deaths. 6,681 cumulative total cases.