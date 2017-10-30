No Shave November: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office participating in event for first time

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office plan to participate in No Shave November.

No Shave November is an effort to help in raising awareness in the fight against cancer.

During this time, those who are participating will have given a small portion of their pay and will be entered into competitions for the ugliest beard, best beard, ugliest mustache and best mustache.

Voting will be done by donations. All proceeds will go to No-Shave.org, a Matthew Hill Foundation, to be used to support organizations like the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colo-rectal Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Voting can be done at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The office is located at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City.

No Shave November is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and will continue throughout the month.

Voting is scheduled to start on Monday, Nov. 27, and conclude on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The winners will be announced shortly after the voting concludes and the proceeds also will be donated.

This is the first year for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to participate in No Shave November. For the first year, a goal of $500 has been set. The sheriff’s office welcomes community support for the effort.