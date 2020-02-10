Nominating petitions available for 2021 municipal elections in Jonesboro, Cobden

Nominating petitions are available for 2021 municipal elections in the City of Jonesboro and the Village of Cobden.

The election is set for April 6, 2021.

Petitions were available starting Sept. 22 for candidates who are interested in running in 2021.

The filing period for nominating petitions is scheduled Dec. 14-21.

City of Jonesboro

Petitions can be picked up between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Jonesboro City Hall. City hall is located at 1101 Public Square in Jonesboro.

Positions which will be up for election in 2021 include mayor, city clerk, city treasurer and aldermen from Ward I, Ward II and Ward III.

Incumbent officeholders included:

Ken Blandford, mayor. Barbara Casper, city clerk. Shelley Pender, city treasurer.

Bart Hileman, alderman, Ward I. Steve Haldeman, alderman, Ward II. Ken Carlson, alderman, Ward III.

Village of Cobden

Petitions are available at Cobden Village Hall during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Incumbent officeholders include:

Paul Z. Tomazzoli, village president. Karen Winzenburger, village clerk.

Jean Britt, village trustee. Dennis Maze, village trustee. Austin Sellars, village trustee.

All of the positions are for four-year terms.