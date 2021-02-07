NubAbility to offer camp during July in Du Quoin

NubAbility Athletics Foundation plans to have its ninth annual All Sports Camp July 15-18 in Du Quoin.

During the four-day event, more than 125 children with limb loss will receive instruction from 60 limb-different coaches in 18 different sports.

With a camp theme of “Overcomer,” this year’s event celebrates the courage and confidence children gain when they overcome obstacles to achieve their goals in sports and in life.

All Sports Camp is expected to bring more than 500 visitors to Southern Illinois from 30 different states.

Activities will take place at the Du Quoin High School, the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, the Du Quoin Swimming Indians Complex, City of Du Quoin tennis courts and the Red Hawk Golf Course.

More than 400 area residents help at camp each year. Volunteers for this year’s camp are being recruited now.

To register for camp, to sign up as a volunteer or to help support the camp, visit nubability.org, call 618-357-1394 or email info@nubability.org.

NubAbility Athletics Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that operates a national series of camps designed to get children with congenital or traumatic limb loss out of the stands, off the bench and into competitive mainstream sports.

Founded in 2011, NubAbility plans to offer 12 camps and clinics across the United States in 2021.