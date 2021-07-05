Oak restoration project set to receive funding

An oak ecosystem restoration project proposed by the Shawnee Resource Conservation and Development Area, SRCD, will receive $1.1 million in funding over the next five years.

The Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restoration project will allow for the targeted implementation of forest conservation practices on an estimated 4,000 acres of private land in Union, Alexander, Johnson, Pope and Hardin counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA, announced the award on April 26 in a press release highlighting a national investment of $330 million in 85 locally driven, public-private partnerships.

Projects will address climate change, improving the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhancing soil health, supporting wildlife habitat and protecting agricultural viability.

The projects are awarded through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, Regional Conservation Partnership Program, RCPP.

“This new project stems from the fact that the historically dominant oak forests of Southern Illinois are failing to regenerate, which has created a crisis for biodiversity in the region, including migrant songbirds and several game species,” state conservationist Ivan Dozier said in a news release about the project.

“Using RCPP, Shawnee Resource Conservation Development Area and partners will target restoration activities to several ‘forest stewardship clusters,’ in five counties which are ecologically significant areas that include a mosaic of state, federal and privately owned lands.”

Current SRCD chairperson Kevin Rohling said: “In the short-term, this project will help local landowners afford to implement important conservation practices while providing work for local contractors.

“But in the long-term, healthy oak ecosystems are vital to the economy of Southern Illinois.

“This project epitomizes the mission of the SRCD by promoting the conservation, development, and wise use of the region’s natural resources. We are proud to be the lead partner on this project.”

“Projects like this one offer impactful and measurable outcomes,” assistant state conservationist Ron Ziehm said.

“The great thing about RCPP is how local partners offer value-added contributions to amplify the impact of federal RCPP funding.”

Throughout its history, RCPP has leveraged partner contributions of more than $1 for every $1 invested by USDA, resulting in nearly $3 billion collectively invested in natural resource conservation on private lands.

Contributing partners to this project include SRCD, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy and the University of Illinois.

By design, the details of project implementation will be coordinated over the next several months and project implementation is expected to begin in 2022.