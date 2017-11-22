Oath of office administered for new assistant state’s attorney

Union County’s new assistant state’s attorney went right to work after taking her oath of office.

Katherine Bray took the oath on Monday morning, Nov. 13, during a ceremony at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The oath of office was administered by Union County Presiding Judge Mark Boie.

Bray is a native of Pinckneyville, who now lives in Murphysboro.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in 2012 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, with a major in criminal justice and a minor in political science.

Bray worked as a child abuse investigator and case manager for the children’s division in the State of Missouri.

Bray started law school in August 2014 at SIU. She earned her law degree in May of this year.

She was an intern in the Union County state’s attorney’s office for two years, from May 2015 to May of this year.

Bray said she was “very excited” about beginning work.

After taking the oath of office, Bray went straight to work at a jury trial.