October weather in state, region was warm, dry

The statewide average temperature for October was 59.8 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees above normal, according to Illinois state climatologist Jim Angel with the Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Statewide average precipitation for October was 2.38 inches, 0.86 of an inch below normal.

A few bands of 3 to 5 inches of precipitation occurred across Northern Illinois and along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Outside of those areas, October was drier than normal. The site with the largest monthly rainfall total was Palos Park, in Cook County, with 5.51 inches.

Illinois experienced above-normal temperatures in nine out of the 10 months in 2016.

As a result, this was the fourth warmest January through October on record for Illinois at 58.0 degrees and 2.5 degrees above normal.

The warmest January through October period was recorded in 2012, with 59.1 degrees.

The statewide average precipitation for 2016 through the end of October was 35.65 inches, 1.85 inches above normal.

Other than the record wet July and August, this year would have been drier than normal.

The Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a division of the Prairie Research Institute, is the primary agency in Illinois concerned with water and atmospheric resources.

Warm, Dry in Area

October also was warm and dry in the region which includes Southern Illinois.

The website for the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that many locations in the area experienced less than an inch of rain during October. The dry conditions continued in November.

On the heels of a dry September, the weather service noted that Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri were “in need of some beneficial rain, as the faucet has shut off after a wet summer.”

October also was very warm in the region, with temperatures averaging well above normal, in the range of 6 to 7 degrees.

Rainfall in Paducah during October totalled only .34 of an inch. Paducah had the third driest October on record.

In Cape Girardeau, only .64 of an inch of rain was recorded last month. Cape Girardeau had the fifth driest October on record.

Paducah had its third warmest October on record. The high temperature for the month was 89 degrees, which was recorded on Oct. 19.

Record high temperatures were tied three times during October in Paducah: 87 degrees on Oct. 17, 85 on Oct. 29 and 84 on Oct. 30.

Cape Girardeau also had its third warmest October on record. The high temperature for the month also 89 degrees – also recorded on Oct. 19.

Record highs also were tied three times in Cape Girardeau during the month: 87 on Oct. 17, 85 on Oct. 18 and 82 on Oct. 30.