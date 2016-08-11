Offices closed for Veterans Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day.

Facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12. Offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation.

In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.