Ohio, Big Muddy, Mississippi rivers flooding in region

Flooding continued during the past week on rivers in the region as the result of additional heavy rainfall.

Flood warnings remained in effect for the Ohio River and the Big Muddy River in Southern Illinois.

The Mississippi River also was on the rise in Southern Illinois.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah shared updates on the flood situation on its website.

Ohio River at Cairo

A flood warning continued until further notice for the Ohio River at Cairo.

At noon on Wednesday, March 17, the river’s stage was 43.5 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring last week. Moderate flooding was in the forecast.

The forecast was calling for the river to fall to 41.7 feet by last Friday evening.

The river is forecast to rise again to 47.5 feet on Friday, March 26. The river then will begin a slow fall.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam

A flood warning continued until further notice for the Ohio River at the Olmsted Lock and Dam.

At noon on Wednesday, March 17, the river’s stage was 38.4 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring last week. Moderate flooding was in the forecast.

The forecast was calling for the river to fall to 36.3 feet Thursday evening, March 18.

The river is forecast to rise again to 42.0 feet on Saturday, March 27. The river then will begin a slow fall.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro

A flood warning continued until further notice for the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, the river’s stage was 24.5 feet. Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The forecast was calling for the river to rise to 25.9 feet by last Saturday morning.

The river was expected to fall to 25.8 feet and then begin rising again Saturday evening.

The river will rise to 27.5 feet by Tuesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage.

Mississippi River

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River at Chester.

The flood warning went into effect Friday evening. The warning was set to remain in effect until further notice.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, the river’s stage was 23.1 feet. Flood stage is 27.0 feet.

Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to a crest of 34.6 feet by early Tuesday morning.