Ohio, Mississippi river levels falling

River levels have been falling during the past week in the region.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah shared the following updates.

Ohio River at Cairo

A flood warning remained in effect until Sunday evening, April 12.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, the river’s stage was 49.0 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

Moderate flooding was occurring. Moderate flooding was in the forecast.

The river was forecast to continue to fall to below flood stage by early afternoon on Sunday.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam

A flood warning remained in effect until Saturday afternoon, April 11.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, the river’s stage was 42.7 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

Moderate flooding was occurring. Moderate flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to continue to fall to below flood stage by Saturday morning.

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

A flood warning continues until Monday night, April 13.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, the river’s stage was 34.7 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river is expected to continue to fall to below flood stage by Monday evening, April 13.

Mississippi River at Thebes

A flood warning was in effect until late Friday night, April 10.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the river’s stage was 34.2 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to continue to fall to below flood stage by Friday evening, April 10.