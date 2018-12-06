Ohio River Sweep planned

The Village of Olmsted plans to host a cleanup site for the 2018 Ohio River Sweep.

The Ohio River Sweep is a river bank clean up that extends for the entire length of the Ohio River and many of its tributaries.

The event is set for Saturday, June 16. Those who want to volunteer are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Olmsted boat ramp.

Volunteers are advised to wear clothes that can get dirty, as well as closed-toe shoes.

Trash bags and a limited number of gloves are provided.

Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt. Refreshments will be served.

Those who are interested in volunteering for the event can visit the website at www.OhioRiverSweep.org to find a list of all locations.

Last year, thousands of volunteers removed litter, especially plastics, from the Ohio River before those items could reach the ocean.

Organizers said that the Ohio River Sweep is the largest environmental event of its kind and takes place in six states.

The Ohio River Sweep is coordinated by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and other state and environmental agencies from Pennsylvania to Illinois.